Cantonment Woman Charged With Indecent Exposure, Drug Possession

A Cantonment woman and a Laurel Hill man were charged after allegedly having sex on the beach in public view.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Emily Ann Smith and 26-year-old Corey Shaun Labauve with indecent exposure. Smith was also charged with felony drug possession.

Deputies responded to public complaints about the couple having sexual intercourse under a tent directly behind The Dock on Casino Beach Boardwalk. According to deputies, the act appeared to be ongoing when they arrived.

A witness told deputies that Smith and Labauve were “full on having sex”, and it outraged her sense of public decency.

Smith told deputies that she had been drinking, and she knew it was a bad choice, according to an arrest report. Labauve, the report continues, claimed there was no sexual contact and that Smith was simply “twerking on him”

Deputies located six alprazolam pills along with five partial alprazolam pills inside Smith’s bag, according to the arrest report.

Smith was released from jail on a $3,000 bond. Labauve remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $500.