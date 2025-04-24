Cantonment Woman Charged With Indecent Exposure, Drug Possession

April 24, 2025

A Cantonment woman and a Laurel Hill man were charged after allegedly having sex on the beach in public view.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Emily Ann Smith and 26-year-old Corey Shaun Labauve with indecent exposure. Smith was also charged with felony drug possession.

Deputies responded to public complaints about the couple having sexual intercourse under a tent directly behind The Dock on Casino Beach Boardwalk. According to deputies, the act appeared to be ongoing when they arrived.

A witness told deputies that Smith and Labauve were “full on having sex”, and it outraged her sense of public decency.

Smith told deputies that she had been drinking, and she knew it was a bad choice, according to an arrest report.  Labauve, the report continues, claimed there was no sexual contact and that Smith was simply “twerking on him”

Deputies located six alprazolam pills along with five partial alprazolam pills inside Smith’s bag, according to the arrest report.

Smith was released from jail on a $3,000 bond. Labauve remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 