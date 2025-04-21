Ascend Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy; Local Site To Continue Normal Operations

Ascend Performance Materials on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

If approved, Chapter 11 allows a company to reorganize its finances without the threat of creditors’ lawsuits. The reorganization plan must be accepted by a majority of its creditors.

The Pensacola Ascend plant on Chemstrand Road and rest of the company will continue to operate as usual during the process.

“Our site has been producing quality materials and providing stable, high-paying jobs in this community for over 70 years, and this restructuring agreement will provide a foundation for us to continue that legacy,” said Senior Site Director Kevin Heisel. “The products our Pensacola employees produce enable automobiles, appliances, electronics and a wide range of other important products to operate safely and efficiently and improve the lives of millions of people around the world each day. We are focused on continuing safe and reliable operations to manufacture these materials for our customers.”

The company has received a commitment for $250 million in debtor-in-possession financing from certain of its lenders, which is expected to provide the company with sufficient liquidity to support Ascend throughout the Chapter 11 process. Ascend aims to complete the process in approximately six months.

Ascend has filed a number of customary “first day” motions with the bankruptcy court seeking approval to support its operations during the Chapter 11 process, including paying employee wages, salaries and benefits without interruption. The company expects to receive approval of these motions in the coming days. Ascend intends to pay vendors and suppliers in full for goods and services provided on or after the filing date in accordance with the bankruptcy code.

“Ascend has made significant strides in transforming our business, with a focus on efficiency and driving cost reductions while ensuring that we are able to operate safer than we ever have before,” said Phil McDivitt, President and CEO of Ascend Performance Materials. “Over the last several months, we have been working with our lenders to define the best path forward for Ascend. The restructuring will substantially reduce Ascend’s debt and ensure that we are well-positioned to continue executing on our long-term strategy. We are confident that the Chapter 11 process will put us on a path to becoming an even stronger company with a healthier financial structure and better positioned to continue delivering high-performance materials that improve the lives of our customers.”