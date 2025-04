Teen Injured In Molino 4-Wheeler Crash

A teen was airlifted to the hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Molino.

A 4-wheeler occupied by two teens reportedly overturned about 4:40 p.m. near the 2900 block of Highway 196, east of Schifko.

One of the teens was flown to an area hospital by AirCare medical helicopter.

Further details have not been released.

File photo.