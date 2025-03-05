Wind Advisory This Afternoon: Sunny With Gusty Winds

There is a windi advisory in effect this afternoon.

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.