Three Arrested in Drug Smuggling Attempts at Atmore Prison

March 18, 2025

Three visitors were arrested at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore last weekend after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

The first incident occurred on March 15, when ADOC K9 officers noticed visitor Leigh Culwell acting suspiciously during a scheduled visitation. Officials said a search led to the discovery of approximately 78 grams of synthetic narcotics, valued at $3,900. Culwell was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, and promoting prison contraband.

The following day, officers observed suspicious behavior from visitors Angela McLain and JaDiamond Bolden. After an investigation, authorities said they confiscated 62 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, valued at $3,100, and 136 grams of marijuana, worth approximately $2,700. Both were arrested and face multiple charges, including trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana., and promoting prison contraband.

All three suspects were transported to the Escambia County Jail. The ADOC continues to investigate the incidents as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent contraband in state prisons.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 