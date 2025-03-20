Tate Advances To Aggie Classic Championship With 12-2 Win Over BTW

March 20, 2025

The Tate Aggies advanced to the championship game of the 30th annual Aggie Classic with a 12-2-win Wednesday night over the Booker T. Washington Hornets of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kaleb Posta earned the win for Tate, surrendering one run on two hits (one earned) in five innings, walking one and striking out three. Bryton McLellan pitched one shutout inning in relief, allowing one hit.

Hunter Clayton had two hits and four RBIs at the plate for the Aggies. Nathan Connors and Cal Foxworth each added two hits for Tate.

Tate will host First Academy Royals from Orlando at 7 p.m. for the Aggie Classic championship.

Here is the complete Aggie Classic schedule for Thursday:

Tate High School

  • 4:00 Bixby, OK vs Olympia, FL
  • 7:00 First Academy, FL vs Tate, FL

Gulf Breeze High School

  • 7:00 Broken Arrow vs Gulf Breeze, FL

Catholic High School

  • 4:00 Blanchard, OK vs Neal, AL
  • 7:00 Catholic vs Charles Page, OK

Washington High School

  • 4:00 Washington, OK vs Noble, OK
  • 7:00 Yukon, OK vs Washington, FL

