Sunshine For Thursday And Friday; Rain Becoming Likely Saturday

March 27, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

