Sunny Weekend, Highs In The Mid To Upper 70s

March 22, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers likely before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

