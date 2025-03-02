Sunny Sunday And Monday; Rain, Possible Thunderstorms By Midweek
March 2, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Comments