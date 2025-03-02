Sunny Sunday And Monday; Rain, Possible Thunderstorms By Midweek

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.