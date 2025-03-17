Sunny Start To Spring Break; Midweek Showers Possible
March 17, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
