Sunny Start To Spring Break; Midweek Showers Possible

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.