Sunny, Middle 70s For Your Tuesday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.