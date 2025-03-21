Sunny, Middle 60s For Friday
March 21, 2025
There is a frost advisory overnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Comments