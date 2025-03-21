Sunny, Middle 60s For Friday

There is a frost advisory overnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.