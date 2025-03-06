Sunny, Low 60s Today

March 6, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 