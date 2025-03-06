Sunny, Low 60s Today

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.