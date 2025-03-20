Special Election Sample Ballots Mailed To Escambia County Voters

Sample ballots for the April 1 special general election have been mailed to all registered voters who do not currently have a vote-by-mail request on file. Voters can expect their sample ballots to arrive in mailboxes early next week. All registered voters in Escambia County are eligible to participate in the April 1 Special General Election. Your sample ballot will also contain early vote information, vote-by-mail information, and your home precinct for election day.

Vote by mail ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on election day. The United States Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot back at least seven days prior to the deadline. Voters may drop their vote by mail ballots off at any early voting locations as well as the main SOE office.

Any voter has the option to vote-by-mail. Requests must be made for each new election cycle. If you have not already made a request and wish to receive your ballot in the mail, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is Thursday, March 20 for the April 1 special general election.

