Showers Today; Severe Storms Expected For Saturday

March 13, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

