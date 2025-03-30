Showers, Possibly Thunderstorms, Likely For Sunday And Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Areas of fog before 10am. High near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.