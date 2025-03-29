Showers Possible Saturday Afternoon; Rain And Thunderstorms Saturday Night And Sunday

March 29, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

