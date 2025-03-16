Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Set For March 19
March 16, 2025
A neighborhood cleanup for residents in Quintette will take place Wednesday, March 19. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge.
Yard debris is eligible for removal during this cleanup.
Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. All items for pickup should at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup.
Items eligible for removal include:
- Household appliances and electronics
- Household junk and debris
- Bicycles and toys
- Old furniture and mattresses
- Barbecue grills
- Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
- Tires (limit 10 per household)
Items NOT eligible for removal include:
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
- Explosives or ammunition
- Auto parts
- Dirt or sod
- Vehicles or vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluids
Since 2016, more than 7,435 tons (16,393,574 pounds) of waste have been disposed of through the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. During neighborhood cleanups, crew members and volunteers visit different neighborhoods in the county to remove a variety of debris and waste free of charge.
Comments
One Response to “Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Set For March 19”
why are we needing to always clean up these areas? The people there can’t keep up with it after the community does it? Or do they just not care? I seriously would like to know, because it seems like a waste of resources that we keep having community clean-up days in these areas. Seems like people would have a little pride and of they don’t let them live in their garbage.