Prom Promise Demonstration Shows High Schoolers The Reality Of Drunk Driving

A realistic DUI crash demonstration involving students gave Flomaton High School students a dose of reality on Wednesday morning.

One student, the DUI driver, was arrested. Two were transported to the hospital — one by helicopter in critical condition.

One student did not survive.

The demonstration was all part of the school’s Prom Promise program, encouraging the students to not drink and drive.

For a more photos, click here.

“You can talk about something all day long and it doesn’t set in their minds,” Flomaton Police Chief Dereck Lowry said. “When they see something in person, and they see the blood, or they see the people being put in the ambulance, they see the people being put on life flight, they see the people getting put in a hearse, it brings it home a little bit more for them, makes it a little more personal.”

Multiple agencies took part in the student demonstration Wednesday, including the Flomaton Fire Department, Flomaton Police Department, Century Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Department, Newmans Ambulance, MedStar Aircare 2, Williams Funeral Home. Peach Ford/Chevrolet Wrecker Service, Lambeth Fire Department, and Brewton Fire Department.

Photos by Katie Fowler for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

