Partly Sunny Today; Showers And Thunderstorms Likely By Saturday Afternoon

March 28, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 