Partly Sunny Today; Showers And Thunderstorms Likely By Saturday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.