Meet The Candidates: Century Town Council Seat 4

NorthEscambia.com submitted a questionnaire to each of the three candidates seeking a on the Century Town Council in Tuesday’s special election.

Three candidates will appear on the ballot for Century Town Council Seat 4.

Seat 4 on the council was left open in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned for health reasons. The candidates are (click a name for that candidate profile):

The questionnaire was created as a secure Google Form. Each candidate received the exact same questions in the same order, and they were warned that responses would not be spell checked or edited. This was a free service offered equally to each candidate.

Any candidate that receives 50% of the vote plus one on Tuesday will be declared the winner. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will advance to the special general election on April 29.

Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse at 7500 North Century Boulevard in Century. The election is nonpartisan and open to any registered voter that lives within the town limits. The voter registration deadline has passed.