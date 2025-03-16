Candidate Profile: Sparkie Harrison
March 16, 2025
NorthEscambia.com submitted a questionnaire to each of the three candidates seeking a on the Century Town Council in Tuesday’s special election. Responses have not been edited.
Century Town Council, Seat 4 Candidate: Sparkie Harrison
BACKGROUND
Current occupation
- Director of PSC Century Center
Previous occupations:
- Career Navigator for Adult Education PSC, Youth Advocate for YAP, Worked in Programs for the city of Gulf Shores, Technician for Theatre at multiply Theatres
Civic, church and other community involvement?
- Member (representing PSC) of the Century Chamber, Vice President of The Hope Garden board, Volunteer with Extra Mile Club Str8 Up, Member of ACE (Adult and Community Education), Member of COABE (Coalition on Adult Basic Education), Member of the CommUNITY Resource Council – Century area, Volunteer with Lumberjack Festival at the Milton Campus, Volunteered during Family Literacy Week, Past Board Member for South Baldwin Community Theatre, Past Member and/ also Team Leader at Share the Beach – Alabama’s sea turtle conservation program
Education:
- Bachelor of Science Tennessee Wesleyan College
Previous offices held, previously sought (successfully or unsuccessfully)
- None
QUESTIONS
Why are you running for Century Town Council?
- I have developed a deep appreciation for the potential and spirit of our community. I believe that I can bring a fresh perspective, new ideas, and a strong commitment to problem-solving in the best interests of our town. I believe in its future and see countless opportunities for growth and improvement. I am passionate about contributing to the positive change I know our town is capable of achieving. I am driven by the desire to help others and enhance the quality of life for all who call Century home.
What are the three most important issues facing the Century Town Council?
- Listening to the citizens of Century, each other, and to the Mayor. Working with the Community, the Council is elected by the citizens, don’t talk at them, talk to them – take the time. Budget, where does the money go, how do we lose money/grants. How do we secure the grants and not lose them?
How should Century solve financial challenges?
- Without actually looking and doing the research, I cannot answer that question with a definite answer at this time
Do you support Home Rule?
- I do
Do you support the provisions of the Sunshine Law? Should Century’s government become more transparent; and, if so, how?
- I do. Government in the Sunshine Act— requires that meetings of certain federal agencies be open to public observation, except for portions of the meetings that are covered by any of The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) allows the public access to federal agency records, but it also contains other exemptions that permit agencies to withhold certain information, such as classified national security matters, confidential financial information, and law enforcement record. I think Century’s is transparent, if you know where to look. Perhaps making it easier to find the information.
How can the Town of Century solve current town government financial issues? What do you see as the biggest financial issue facing Century?
- I think this ties into the question before about “How Should Century solve financial challenges”. Does the Council get a running spreadsheet of the budget? How often does the budget get reviewed, not just the “Bills List ” every 2 weeks. I think this requires a deep look into the financials of the town. Keeping grants, maintaining grants, knowing where the money goes.
Are there any ordinances/regulations in Century you would like to see added? Or eliminated?
- Personally one or two, but would really like to know the purpose of them and how would it change things.
Should Century have a town administrator? Should that be a local employee, or perhaps an out-of-town consultant?
- I think so. Most town administrators have a degree in public administration, political science, or business. I think it should be a local employee.
How can Century better work with the county and state?
- Ensure each level of government (town, county, state) has designated individuals as points of contact for communication and collaboration. Work together on shared issues and goal. Build relationships and foster trust.
How does Century attract additional businesses and/or jobs?
- Create a beautification program with local businesses and community groups to improve storefronts and streetscapes. Seek grants and public-private partnerships for infrastructure improvement. Build a strong economic base by fostering a supportive environment for local businesses and startups.
How does Century work to support/grow additional businesses?
- Provide tax incentives and resources to encourage new businesses to set up in Century. Launch a local business incubator to help entrepreneurs grow and thrive. Organize networking events and workshops, alongside the Chamber, to connect local businesses with one another and with customers.
What changes, if any, should be made to the Town Charter? What form of government should Century have ( council-weak mayor, council-strong mayor, commission or council-manager are the typical choices, per the FL League of Cities)?
- To be honest with you, I haven’t read all of the Charter and Code of Ordinances. I like a Hybrid/Standard Mayor-Council- Balance power between the mayor and council. The mayor imitating, but council having significant input.
How does the town improve utility (water, sewer, gas) billing issues and ensure bills are correct going forward?
- With a new billing clerk, and hopefully better training on the new software and meters, utilities will be correct or be corrected soon.
How does the town work to improve education and activities for children and youth?
- In the almost 3 years of attending council meeting, the one thing that surprises me is the lack of follow through for after school and education wants in the town. I am hopeful that Ms. Deterville’s presences next to Metro Transit will take off soon. I believe she has plans that may help with this. I believe PSC Century Center will have a camp again this summer. We need to help programs that want to come to Century. Encourage people to participate.
Summarize your term of office plan/goals for Century…
- Short-Term Impact: Increased community engagement and pride. Growth in local business activity and employment opportunities. Improved public safety and the overall quality of life for residents. Long-Term Impact: Century becomes a top choice for relocation, bringing new families and professionals. Local businesses thrive, creating jobs and fostering economic growth. A stronger sense of community identity, recognized for its positive contributions and progress in local and regional media.
