Candidate Profile: John Bass

NorthEscambia.com submitted a questionnaire to each of the three candidates seeking a on the Century Town Council in Tuesday’s special election. Responses have not been edited.

Century Town Council, Seat 4 Candidate: John Bass

BACKGROUND

Current occupation

Retired

Previous occupations:

Correctional Officer

Civic, church and other community involvement?

Christian Faith /Veteran

Education:

Associate—Electronic Engineering

Previous offices held, previously sought

Classification Officer

QUESTIONS

Why are you running for Century Town Council?

I am a life long citizen of Century that has appreciated and enjoyed the work of many others before me. Now I feel it’s my responsibility to help lead the way for future generations of Century residents.

What are the three most important issues facing the Century Town Council?

1. Working together as a unit for the betterment of the citizens. 2. Established goals and an action plans to complete those goals for the betterment of the town. 3. Seeking funding infrastructure, recreation and educational programs.

How should Century solve financial challenges?

Self audit will show where changes need to be made and assistance is needed.

Do you support Home Rule?

Yes. My understanding of home rule is that each town should have some form of government be ruled by its members.

Do you support the provisions of the Sunshine Law? Should Century’s government become more transparent; and, if so, how?

Yes. Century government is transparent through open meetings and records requests.

How can the Town of Century solve current town government financial issues? What do you see as the biggest financial issue facing Century?

Self/independent audit. Town long term infrastructure.

Are there any ordinances/regulations in Century you would like to see added? Or eliminated?

No not individually all ordinances/regulations changes should be made collectively.

Should Century have a town administrator? Should that be a local employee, or perhaps an out-of-town consultant?

Yes. The Administrator a qualified individual working for the best interest of the town.

How can Century better work with the county and state?

Establish relationships through communication.

How does Century attract additional businesses and/or jobs?

Work with the chamber of commerce and the citizens to establish a marketing strategy

How does Century work to support/grow additional businesses?

Support growth through educational and training programs

What changes, if any, should be made to the Town Charter? What form of government should Century have ( council-weak mayor, council-strong mayor, commission or council-manager are the typical choices, per the FL League of Cities)?

Full time mayor /strong council-weak mayor

How does the town improve utility (water, sewer, gas) billing issues and ensure bills are correct going forward?

Gather information through self auditing, research other methods, establish a plan, implement plan and make changes as necessary.

How does the town work to improve education and activities for children and youth?

Establish a working relationship with the schools administrators and recreational program managers

Summarize your term of office plan/goals for Century…