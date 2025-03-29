Kara Wine Homers As Tate Slips To Milton

The Tate Lady Aggies fell short 4-3 Friday night against the Milton Panthers in Milton.

Senior Kara Wine hit a solo home run to center field in the top of the fifth. On the night, Wine led Tate with two RBIs as she went 2-3. Kaylie Mitchell, Madison Smilie, and Jordan Smith added one hit each.

Jordan Smith took the loss for the Aggies in six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits, walking two and striking out five.

Next Week, Tate will travel to Crestview on Monday, before hosting Niceville on Thursday and West Florida in the Strike Out Cancer game on Friday at 7:00.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.