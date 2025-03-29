Jay Slides Past Northview 5-3 (With Photo Gallery)

March 29, 2025

The Northview Chiefs fell 5-3 Friday night in Bratt.

Jax Lowery pitched a complete game win for the Royals, surrendered seven hits and five runs over seven innings, walking two and recording three strikeouts. Jase Portwood went a complete game for Northview, giving up 10 hits and three runs (one earned), walking one and striking out eight.

Brady Godwin led Jay at the plate with three RBIs, going 2-3 for the night, while Clay Norris had two hits.

Braynt Mason led at bat for Northview with two RBIs, and Brady Smith went 2-4.

Up next, Northview will be at West Florida on Tuesday, and Jay will host T.R. Miller on Monday.

In JV action Friday, Northview played to a 4-4 tie after seven innings.

