Holman Guard Charged With Sexual Misconduct With Inmate, Introduction Of Contraband

An Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) employee has been charged with having as sexual relationship with an inmate and introducing contraband into the Holman Correctional Institution in Atmore.

The ADOC Narcotics and Law Enforcement Services Divisions arrested correctional security guard Sabrina Taylor during an investigation into the illegal introduction of contraband at Holman.

“The ADOC continues to combat illegal contraband being introduced to the state’s correctional facilities, whether it is introduced from the inside or the outside. There is no place for corrupt personnel at ADOC,” Commissioner John Q. Hamm said.

Taylor reportedly provided headphones and a cellphone to an inmate.

She was charged with an ethics violation, prohibited activities, custodial sexual misconduct and promoting prison contraband. Taylor was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center following her arrest.

ADOC said the investigation is continuing and additional charges may be pending.