Escambia Man Arrested for DUI, Hit-and-Run After Crash with Police SUV

A 48-year-old Escambia County man was arrested on charges of DUI and hit-and-run after crashing into a police vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol , the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Pensacola Police Department was setting up a perimeter to search for a stolen vehicle.

FHP said Wendell Snow, driving a Dodge pickup truck, approached from behind and collided with a marked PPD SUV that had its emergency lights activated and was slowly moving down the outside lane of Creighton Road.

The officer inside the SUV, a 25-year-old male, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Snow attempted to flee but was stopped several blocks away and detained. Troopers determined he was heavily impaired. He was arrested for hit-and-run and his third DUI offense in over a decade.