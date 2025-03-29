Escambia County Man Charged With Dog Fighting, Animal Cruelty

March 29, 2025

An Escambia County man was arrested in connection with a dog fight operation on Friday.

Jerney Purifoy was charged with animal fighting and cruelty towards animals. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Friday on a $15,000 bond.

He was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office working on conjunction with Escambia County Animal Welfare. The ECSO SWAT team served a search warrant at his home.

During the search, the ECSO said they located evidence of dog fighting to include IV bags, wound care paraphernalia, training manuals, a rifle and a handgun.

The dogs were previously seized by Escambia County Animal Welfare.

ECSO said the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with more information contact them at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 