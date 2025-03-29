Escambia County Man Charged With Dog Fighting, Animal Cruelty

An Escambia County man was arrested in connection with a dog fight operation on Friday.

Jerney Purifoy was charged with animal fighting and cruelty towards animals. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Friday on a $15,000 bond.

He was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office working on conjunction with Escambia County Animal Welfare. The ECSO SWAT team served a search warrant at his home.

During the search, the ECSO said they located evidence of dog fighting to include IV bags, wound care paraphernalia, training manuals, a rifle and a handgun.

The dogs were previously seized by Escambia County Animal Welfare.

ECSO said the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with more information contact them at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.