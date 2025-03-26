Elementary Students Honored As Shining Stars

WSRE recently hosted the Shining Star Awards, honoring outstanding fifth grade students who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and leadership, as well as demonstrating the core values of the Escambia County School District.

This was the 28th year that WSRE hosted this awards ceremony, previously with the Greater Escambia Community Foundation and now in partnership with the Escambia County Principals Association which raised the funds to purchase bicycles and also coordinated the event.

Each Shining Star student received a certificate and a brand-new bicycle.

For a photo gallery with additional photos with North Escambia students, click here.

The Shining Star award winners were:

A. K. Suter — Ja’Michael McCastle

Bellview — Adalyn Robinson

Beulah — Carly Jones

Blue Angels — Major Suggs

Bratt — Amahl Atallah

Brentwood — Conner Spratt

Byrneville — Kolin Rogers

C.A. Weis — Sarah Zaremba

Cordova Park — William Sherrill

Ensley — Daniel Cano Gutierrez

Ferry Pass — Harper Miller

Global Learning Academy — Yaretzy Alvarez

Hellen Caro — Ava Pope

Holm — Cameron Steele

Jim Allen — Chipper “Drew” Haney

Kingsfield — Aiden Barnhill

L.D McArthur — Alyson Le

Lincoln Park — Lemuel Ade Taku

Lipscomb — Kensley Adkisson

Longleaf — Elan Thompson

Molino Park — Emilee Marlow

Montclair — Fiona Hop

Myrtle Grove — Sarenity Rowe

N.B. Cook — Kelsie Barnhardt

Navy Point — Maria Guevera-Garcia

O.J. Semmes — Hope Johnson

Oakcrest — Sophia Perez Virola

Pensacola Beach — Jace Davis

Pine Meadow — Vance Beeks

Pleasant Grove — Eva Cunningham

Scenic Heights — Zachary Goodyear

Sherwood — Damion Felger

Warrington — Willow Turner

West Pensacola — Henry Ezell

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.