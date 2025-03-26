Elementary Students Honored As Shining Stars
March 26, 2025
WSRE recently hosted the Shining Star Awards, honoring outstanding fifth grade students who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and leadership, as well as demonstrating the core values of the Escambia County School District.
This was the 28th year that WSRE hosted this awards ceremony, previously with the Greater Escambia Community Foundation and now in partnership with the Escambia County Principals Association which raised the funds to purchase bicycles and also coordinated the event.
Each Shining Star student received a certificate and a brand-new bicycle.
For a photo gallery with additional photos with North Escambia students, click here.
The Shining Star award winners were:
A. K. Suter — Ja’Michael McCastle
Bellview — Adalyn Robinson
Beulah — Carly Jones
Blue Angels — Major Suggs
Bratt — Amahl Atallah
Brentwood — Conner Spratt
Byrneville — Kolin Rogers
C.A. Weis — Sarah Zaremba
Cordova Park — William Sherrill
Ensley — Daniel Cano Gutierrez
Ferry Pass — Harper Miller
Global Learning Academy — Yaretzy Alvarez
Hellen Caro — Ava Pope
Holm — Cameron Steele
Jim Allen — Chipper “Drew” Haney
Kingsfield — Aiden Barnhill
L.D McArthur — Alyson Le
Lincoln Park — Lemuel Ade Taku
Lipscomb — Kensley Adkisson
Longleaf — Elan Thompson
Molino Park — Emilee Marlow
Montclair — Fiona Hop
Myrtle Grove — Sarenity Rowe
N.B. Cook — Kelsie Barnhardt
Navy Point — Maria Guevera-Garcia
O.J. Semmes — Hope Johnson
Oakcrest — Sophia Perez Virola
Pensacola Beach — Jace Davis
Pine Meadow — Vance Beeks
Pleasant Grove — Eva Cunningham
Scenic Heights — Zachary Goodyear
Sherwood — Damion Felger
Warrington — Willow Turner
West Pensacola — Henry Ezell
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
