East Kingsfield Closed Today At Railroad Crossing West Of 29

East Kingsfield Road west of Highway 29 will be closed today as Escambia County public works crews resurface the roadway at the railroad tracks.

Traffic headed east on East Kingsfield Road will be detoured to Pompano Street. Westbound traffic on East Kingsfield Road will be diverted through a one-way lane closure. Motorists traveling west on East Kingsfield Road should use extra caution and follow road crew instructions and posted signs when traveling through the work zone. The road is expected to reopen by Wednesday, March 19.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.