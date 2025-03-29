Early Voting Ends Today For 1st Congressional District Election

Early voting ends today for the April 1 special general election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat that was left vacant by the resignation of Matt Gaetz.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. today at 10 locations in Escambia County:

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Tryon Library, 1200 Langley Avenue, Pensacola

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W De Soto Street, Pensacola

Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday, April 1 rom 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

