Early Voting Ends Today For 1st Congressional District Election

March 29, 2025

Early voting ends today for the April 1 special general election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat that was left vacant by the resignation of Matt Gaetz.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. today at 10 locations in Escambia County:

  • Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino
  • Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century
  • UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Pensacola
  • Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Tryon Library, 1200 Langley Avenue, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
  • Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola
  • Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W De Soto Street, Pensacola

Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday, April 1 rom 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

