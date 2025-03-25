Clearing, High Near 80 For Tuesday

March 25, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

