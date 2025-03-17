‘Believing That God Has Something New For Us’ – Atmore Church Plans To Rebuild After Devastating Fire

The First Presbyterian Church of Atmore congregation gathered outside under a sunny blue sky for Sunday morning worship, just hours lighting from a strong thunderstorm likely sparked a massive fire that destroyed their church building.

Nearby, their sanctuary and fellowship were in ruins.

But churchgoers are quick to point out that while the building was destroyed, the church was not.

“The church is fine. The building is not,” church elder Chuck Dettling said. “We have to stay together. I’m hoping that this will drive us closer.”

“For our church people, it’s a shock of course,” interim pastor Jim Diet said. “But we are believing that God has something new for us. We didn’t anticipate that, but we are going accept that from God.”

The Atmore Fire Department and the Alabama State Fire Marshal were back at the church Sunday, working to make a final cause determination. But preliminary information indicates the fire was started by lighting.

The church says they will rebuild, and they are looking for place to temporarily hold services for about a year.

For more photos from Sunday morning following the fire, click here.

For a previous story and overnight fire photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.