Massive Fire Destroys Atmore Church (With Photo Gallery)

Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Atmore tell us they were looking forward to worship and a churchwide lunch on Sunday.

But the church on Horner Street was destroyed by a massive fire late Saturday night.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Preliminary information indicated the fire may have been sparked by a lightning strike during a heavy thunderstorm just before 11 p.m. Neighbors reported seeing multiple lighting strikes in the area before the fire.

The fire appeared to have started near where the church’s old sanctuary joins a fellowship hall and classrooms that were constructed after a tree fell into the old sanctuary in the days following Hurricane Ivan.

Despite a high-pressure water flow from a ladder truck, the massive fire quickly raced through about 160 feet of the attic of the building, with the steeple and cross crashing down into the flames (pictured top).

Dozens of firefighters from across the area responded to the fire, including the Atmore, Barnett Crossroads, Poarch Creek, Little Rock and Nokomis fire departments from Alabama, and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia (FL) Fire Rescue, with additional personal from Florida. The Atmore Police Department and other agencies also responded to fire, located just over a block off Atmore’s Main Street.

Firefighters remained on scene into the early morning hours.

There was no word on any injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Pictured top: The moment the steeple and cross collapsed into the flames Saturday night at First Presbyterian Church of Atmore. Pictured above and below: First destroyed the church, ripping through the attic. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.







