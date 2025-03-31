A Ribbon Cutting Will Be Held This Week For North Escambia’s Newest Park

A ribbon cutting will be held this week for North Escambia’s newest park.

The new Jennings Gonzalez Park at 1552 Goldenrod Road has been open to the public since February 10 and is open each day from sunrise to sunset. The. community park features a playground with a slide, numerous climbing structures, and additional play features for all ages.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Jennings-Gonzalez Park is Escambia County’s second park addition in District 5 recently, following the newly-opened Paper Park near International Paper in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.