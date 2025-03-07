Mostly Sunny Friday; Rain For Saturday

March 7, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

