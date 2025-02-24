Warmer Weather On The Way This Week
February 24, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Comments