Warmer Weather On The Way This Week

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.