Warmer Weather On The Way This Week

February 24, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 