Upper 70s For Your Saturday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. . Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.