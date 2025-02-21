Tate Softball Beats Crestview; Tate Baseball Bests Washington

SOFTBALL

Tate 17, Crestview 3

The weather was freezing cold, but the bats were hot as the Tate Lady Aggies powered past Crestview 17-3 in a rule-ruled four inning game Thursday night.

Mykamia Padget drove in five runs on three hits for the Lady Aggies, including a homer to left field. Taylor Robinson had a solo home run to center field.

Peyton Womack and Blakely Campbell both went 2-4 for Tate.

Jordan Smith earned the win for Tate, allowing three hits and one run in four innings while striking out two and recording no walks. Padgett tossed one inning, allowing two hits and two runs with one strikeout and three walks.

Up next, the Lady Aggies will travel to Gulf Breeze on Friday night.

BASEBALL

Tate 11, Washington 1 (Varsity)

With a six-run fourth inning, the Tate Aggies beat Washington 11-1 on a cold Thursday night.

Kaleb Posta earned the win on the mound for Tate. He gave up four hits and one run in five innings while striking out four and walking none. Bryton McLellan had one non-run inning for the Aggies.

Posta went 2-4 at the plate, leading the Aggies with three RBIs. Nathan Conners was 2-3.

Tate 12, Washington 1 (JV)

The Tate junior varsity bested Washington 12-1 Thursday night .

Cooper Halfacre started for Tate, giving up no hits and one unearned run in three innings while striking out five and a walking two.

Brody White went 2-3 for Tate, leading at the plate with three RBIs.