Sunny, Upper 50s For Saturday; Chance Of A Sunday Shower

February 22, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 