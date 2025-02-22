Sunny, Upper 50s For Saturday; Chance Of A Sunday Shower
February 22, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
