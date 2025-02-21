Sunny, Near 50 Today
February 21, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
