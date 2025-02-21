Sunny, Near 50 Today

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.