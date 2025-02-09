Spring Preview: Mostly Sunny, About 80 Degrees Today

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after midnight. Low around 59. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.