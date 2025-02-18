Seven Students Attend EREC 2025 Tallahassee Youth Tour

February 18, 2025

Seven area high school students took part in the recent Escambia River Electric Cooperative 2025 Youth Tour in Tallahassee.

During their two days in Tallahassee, the students had an up close and personal look at state government in action, including live debates in the Senate and House.

The students were:

  • Olivia Doyle, Northview High School
  • Kaylee Oswald, Northview High School
  • Major Rowell, Jay High School
  • Brea Lyle, Jay High School
  • Jayme George, Central School
  • Aurora Godwin, Central School
  • Gabriella Magdaleno, Central School

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

