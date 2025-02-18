Seven Students Attend EREC 2025 Tallahassee Youth Tour

Seven area high school students took part in the recent Escambia River Electric Cooperative 2025 Youth Tour in Tallahassee.

During their two days in Tallahassee, the students had an up close and personal look at state government in action, including live debates in the Senate and House.

The students were:

Olivia Doyle, Northview High School

Kaylee Oswald, Northview High School

Major Rowell, Jay High School

Brea Lyle, Jay High School

Jayme George, Central School

Aurora Godwin, Central School

Gabriella Magdaleno, Central School

