ECSO Hosts Coffee With A Cop At The Parking Latte

February 21, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held “Coffee With A Cop” Thursday morning at The Parking Latte on Highway 29.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s work in the community. It is a great way for Escambia County deputies and community members to come together, build relationships, and, of course, drink coffee.

Click here for a photo gallery.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and sponsors provided free coffee during the event. Organizers said the event was a huge success.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 