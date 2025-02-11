Rain Chances Increasing, Possible Storms Beginning Tomorrow

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 53.