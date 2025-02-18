Rain Becoming Likely Late Tuesday Night Into Wednesday Morning
February 18, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers before noon. High near 55. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Comments