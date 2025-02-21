MILO Brings Tax Collector Services To North Escambia

Dozens of people took advantage of the chance to do business with the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office during a one-day event in Century on Thursday.

Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services from Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. From driver’s license renewals and replacements to titles and registrations, MILO can handle most vehicle-related services except written and driving taxes. The portable office also includes property tax, business tax receipt and other tax collector services.

Tuesday, MILO was inside the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century, helping residents with 18 title or registration transactions and 10 driver’s licenses.

MILO is usually in North Escambia about once a month. Dates and times are announced in advance on NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector’s MILO in the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on Thursday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.