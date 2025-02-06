Middle 70s Again For Thursday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.