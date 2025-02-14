Increasing Clouds, Rain And Storms By Late Saturday Night

February 14, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

