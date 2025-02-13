Here’s What To Know About The Upcoming Century Special Election

Three candidates will appear on the ballot during and upcoming special election for Century Town Council Seat 4.

Seat 4 on the council was left open in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned for health reasons.

John Bass

Kathryn Fleming

Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison

One candidate, Ben Boutwell, qualified for the position of mayor. He was elected automatically, and that contest will not appear on either the primary or general ballot. [Read: Century's Next Mayor Ben Boutwell Is Ready To Get To Work]

The special primary election with the county council candidates on the ballot will be held Tuesday, March 18.

A candidate that receives 50% of the vote plus one will be declared the winner. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will advance to the special general election on April 29.

Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse at 7500 North Century Boulevard in Century. The election is nonpartisan.

Voter registration deadlines are February 17, 2025, for the primary and March 31 for the general election. To be eligible to vote in the Century elections, you must be a registered voter and a resident of the Town of Century. Registration for the primary election closes on Monday, February 17, and registration for the general election will close on Monday, March 31.

If you wish to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the Town of Century primary and/or general election, you must contact the Supervisor of Elections office by phone (850) 595-3900, by email at votebymail@escambiavotes.gov, by fax at (850) 595-3914, or by using the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail. Requests must be received by 5 p.m. 12 days before the scheduled election.

Pictured top: (L-R) Century council candidates John Bass (submitted photo), and Kathryn Fleming and Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison (NorthEscambia.com photos).